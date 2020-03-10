Sierra View Medical Center has received a big assist for its plans to build an acute care facility and rural clinics in Strathmore and Terra Bella.
On February 24, Anthem Blue Cross announced it provided $7 million to help with the construction of the $26.5 million facility to be constructed by Sierra View. The $7 million will also be used to help fund the construction of rural clinics in Strathmore and Terra Bella.
Sierra View will construct the 44-bed skilled nursing and sub-acute facility to replace its existing 35-bed facility.
The facility will be constructed just east and adjacent to the hospital on land owned by the hospital where a parking lot is now.
The new facility will be a 29,470 square foot complex. The process for state approval for the project is expected to take about a year, meaning construction of the facility should begin in early 2021. The facility should be open by the end of 2021.
With the relocation of the skilled nursing and sub-acute services, the existing skilled nursing space within Sierra View Medical Center that will be vacated will be demolished as part of Sierra View District’s plans to meet state earthquake retrofit requirements.
Sierra View’s skilled nursing care provides for patients who require long-term inpatient medical care with a team of physicians, nurses and other professionals.
Sierra View has also made plans for rural clinic Strathmore for a couple of years nowand also has plans for a clinic in Terra Bella. Last September, Sierra View issued $30.5 million in bonds for the construction of the clinics and the acute care facility.
Sierra View’s rural clinic will be located on a 2.5-acre lot purchased by the hospital on the northeast corner of Highway 65 and Avenue 196. The proposed 110,000 square feet clinic will either be built with six or nine exam rooms
The funding provided by Anthem is part of its Investment in a Healthy California Program, IHCP, to assist rural and urban healthcare facilities in California.
The funding announced on February 24 was part of a $34 million investment made by Anthem for several projects in the state. The other projects are:
Kern Regional Center in Kern County, $2.6 million for support services for developmentally disabled residents.
Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging, $5.7 million for services for seniors at Fountainview at Eisenberg Village.
Tahoe Forest Hospital District in Placer County, $3 million for acute, outpatient and skilled nursing care for a service area that covers 500 square miles.
United Health Centers, $9 million, for the construction of a new clinic in Reedley.
Tarzana Treatment Center, $6.7 million, for facilities that provide substance abuse, mental health, primary medical and HIV/AIDS healthcare services in 10 locations.
IHCP was created in collaboration with the California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) and the California Department of Insurance (DOI) to raise capital for healthcare providers serving low-income and underserved communities. Healthcare providers access funds through low-interest loans.