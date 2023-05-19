Porterville will honor its finest during the community's Military Banner ceremony a week from today.
The Military Banner ceremony will be held at noon Friday, May 26 at Centennial Park. The 2023 current military personnel and veterans who are having Military Banners raised in the community will be honored.
Altogether, nearly 900 commemorative banners for former and active service members from the Porterville area have been raised throughout the community..
The community is invited to attend the ceremony to recognize their hometown heroes and all those in military service.
The Military Banner Program was started in 2016 by the City of Porterville for the Porterville area as a way to honor past and current military personnel for their service to the nation and community. The banners act as a public expression of gratitude that pay tribute to the courage, commitment, and heroism displayed by individuals who have served in the Armed Forces.
Family members and loved ones may nominate a military hero to be honored with a banner that will show the individual’s name and photo. The program application fee is waived for any nomination that's submitted on behalf of a local individual who was killed in action, KIA.
“The City of Porterville is extremely proud to fill the town with these special tributes to military personnel and appreciate the community's commitment to honoring our hometown heroes,” the city stated.
There's also an interactive map that not only shows the location of each banner, but also has years of service, branch and rank for each individual. A search for an individual's banner can also be done.
One can find the map by going to the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services website and click on the Military Banner Program link and then clicking on the Banner Map link on the Military Banner Program page.
One can also view all 2023 honorees by clicking on the View 2023 Honorees link on the Military Banner Program page.
Banners are raised each year before Memorial Day and remain displayed throughout the year. The application period to have a Military Banner to be raised in honor of a current or past member of the Armed Forces in 2024 will be from December 1, 2023 to February 1, 2024.
