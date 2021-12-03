The Mighty Oaks Chorus will perform in their second annual Christmas Special from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 11 at Fountain Christian Church, 1023 N. Chinowth at Douglas, Visalia.
The Mighty Oaks Chorus is composed of performers from through Tulare and Kings Counties and are part of the International Barbershop Society.
During the concert popular Christmas songs will be performed by the chorus and three quartets — two male quartets and a female quartet.
An audience sing-a-long of traditional Christmas songs will also be held after the concert. Christmas cookies, cake, apple cider and coffee will also be available.
Cost is $10 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. For tickets call Dee Baughman, 280-5715 or Bud Case, 901-4615.