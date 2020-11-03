While the election results won’t be official for a while, according to the first night election results released Tuesday night by the Tulare County Registrar of Voters, a few long time area representatives may be in a fight for their seats.
In the race for the Tulare County District 1 Supervisor seat, which represents the Lindsay-Tulare area, Tuesday night's report listed Larry Micari, who also received more votes than Crocker in the primary election election, in the lead with 53 percent of the votes, over Incumbent Kuyler Crocker who had roughly 47 percent of the votes.
With 58 of 71 precincts reporting, 82 percent of the vote, Micari had received 6,988 votes while Kuyler Crocker had received 6,233 votes.
Veteran, Porterville native and Incumbent Devon Mathis (R) barely pulled ahead of opponent Drew Phelps (D), but the race was too close to call. With 65 percent of precincts reporting, Mathis had 50.6 percent of the vote while Democrat Drew Phelps had 49.4 percent of the vote.
The three races for seats representing Districts 21, 22 and 23 in Congress are all in rather close contest of one another, according to the California Secretary of State’s unofficial election results website.
David Valadao (R) took the lead over Incumbent TJ Cox (D) for the seat in Congress representing District 21. Cox unseated Valadao in 2018 in a race that wasn't decided until a month after the election and the 2020 race also looks to be closely contested in similar fashion. With 78 percent of the precints reporting, Valadao had 51 percent of the vote and Cox had 49 percent of the vote. The district covers a portion of Southwestern Tulare County.
In district 22, which represents a small part of Lindsay, it appeared Devin Nunes ® was going to hang onto his seat against Phil Arballo (D). With 72 percent of precincts reported, Nunes had 52 percent of the vote and Arballo had 48 percent of the vote.
Incumbent Kevin McCarthy (R) was also on his way to holding onto his seat in District 23, which represents Porterville. With 51.5 percent of the precincts reporting, McCarthy had 45.7 percent of the vote while Kim Mangone had 45.7 percent of the vote.
LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICTS
In the race for the Porterville Unified School District Governing Board Member 1, Incumbent Juan Figueroa Jr. had secured 67 percent of the votes over Sonia Lozano who had obtained 33 percent of the votes to remain on the board.
Figueroa had received 901 votes (68 percent) to Lozano's 430 votes (32 percent) with 28 of 30 precincts reporting, which represented 93 percent of the vote.
For the Porterville Unified School District Governing Board Member 6 race, Donna Frazier Berry, a former Porterville College administrator and interim president at Reedley College, looked to be on her way to returning to the board as she had secured 50 percent of the votes over her opponent Anthony W. Martin, at 38 percent, and Les Pinter who had received 12 percent of the votes. Pinter is best known for selling his program to Bill Gates that led to the Microsoft Word program.
With 20 of 24 precincts reporting, 83 percent of the vote, Berry had received 1,043 votes, Martin had received 784 votes and Pinter had received 252 votes.
In the Terra Bella School District, Alfredo Beltran, secured roughly 42 percent of the votes, and Mariana Lopez, received 38 percent, to take the two available seats.
When it comes to the three seats available on the Woodville Union Elementary Governing Board, it will be Armando Lopez, Diana Oceguera-Martinez, and Larry Vasquez, who will fill those seats. According to Tuesday’s report, Lopez had secured 39 percent of the votes, Oceguera-Martinez received 26 percent, and Vasquez received 21 percent of the votes.
Lopez is a teacher at Woodville and must now resign his position to serve on the board.
For the Pleasant View School Board, Rachele Alcantar and Davy Gobel won the two seats up for election.