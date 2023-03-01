Porterville Community Stringswill present a special concert entitled “Memories of Yesterday and“Yesteryear.” This event will be held at the First CongregationalChurch, 165 East Mill Ave. on Sunday March 5, 2023 at 3:00 pm. There will be noadmission fee, as this program is presented as a musical gift to thecommunity.
Musical repertoire will include well-known operatic highlightsand symphonic themes, including selections from Handel's “RoyalFireworks” and J.S. Bach's “Brandenburg Concertos.”
Rather than featuring a specific soloist or guest performer, the concert will showcase the musical skills and finesse of each section. A violin quartet will perform Telemann's “Concerto in D major for Four Violins.” The cello section will present trios by Sammartini,Brahms and Purcell. Several Beatle and Mancini tunes will round out the menu of favorite “Yesterday” melodies, including “Moon River,” “Peter Gunn,”and “The Pink Panther.”
Additional selections will include lively polkas, folk songs, and wonderfully energetic fiddle tunes.
This program is presented free of charge by Porterville’s own Community Strings, an all-volunteer musical organization of violin, viola and cello players who enjoy sharing the beauty and joy of music.