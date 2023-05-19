The annual tradition of honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country will again be held on Porterville on Memorial Day at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The Memorial Day Ceremony — which isn't just held to honor those who have died for their country but to honor all those who are serving and have served in the military — will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, Memorial Day.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs. There will be chairs for the elderly and disabled.
The ceremony will begin with a welcome by American Legion Post 20 Commander Robert Lassotovitch. American Legion Post 20 will then post the Flag of Honor which this year will be raised in honor of Porterville's Hurshell Flowers, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 69.
Flowers was a member of the American Legion Post 20. He was a Vietnam Veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He was an Army Airborne Ranger with the rank of E2 PCS in the Army's 49th Company.
After the posting of the Flag of Honor, Mike Smith of American Legion Post 20 will perform Reveille.
The Parading of the Avenue of Flags will be held by the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard, California Cadet Corps and the Porterville Panther Band under the direction of Clark Keele. The Panther Band will then perform the National Anthem and God Bless America.
American Legion Post 20 Chaplain Eddie Orosco will give the Invocation. That will be followed by the presentation of the Memorial Cross by Auxiliary Unit 20 led by Honey Chapman. The Children of the American Revolution will then present the Memorial Wreath.
The Panther Band will then perform a medley of military songs in which those attending the ceremony who have served or are serving in the military will be honored as each branch of the military will be recognized.
The Porterville High School Madrigals under the direction of Christine Klippenstein will perform “Sleep Soldier Boy.” The American Legion Post 20 Honor Guard will follow and then Smith and Tom Bear will perform a round version of TAPS.
American Legion Post 20 needs volunteers to help with setting up for the ceremony. Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, a week from today, to uncover holes.
Those volunteering should bring a small shovel. Small American flags will also be placed at veterans' graves.
The flag poles for the Avenue of Flags will be laid out at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Then at 6 a.m. Monday, May 29 about 1,250 flags that will make up the Avenue of Flags will be placed.
At 4 p.m. Monday, May 29 the process of taking down and folding the flags and picking up the poles. Volunteers will be breaking down everything that was set up.
All the help that can be given will be greatly appreciated. For more information call Bob Atchley of American Legion Post 20, 559-359-7922.
LINDSAY CEREMONIES
The second annual City of Lindsay Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 29 at the Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery, 639 S. Foothill Avenue, Lindsay. The event will include snacks, drinks, fellowship and music provided by the Strathmore High School Band.
“And most importantly remembrance and respect for those servicemen and servicewomen who are no longer with us,” the city of Lindsay stated.
The second annual Lindsay Military Banner Ceremony will also be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at City Hall.
There will be 50 past and present military service members who will be honored at this year's ceremony, bringing to a total of 127 Military Banners that have been raised in the city. All 127 names of those who are honored by the banners will be read.
Local businesses will offer snacks and drinks throughout the downtown areas. Virginia Loyo will also provide tacos at 275 North Elmwood and their will be music.
The City of Porterville's annual Military Banner Ceremony will be held at noon Friday, May 26 at Centennial Park.