Legacy — a word heard again and again Monday morning at Hillside Community Church during the Celebration of Life service for Gary Mekeel, former Burton School District Superintendent.
"Trust was at the core of Gary's leadership and he had a talent for making you feel trusted. That trust allowed those he led to take risks, to operate without a fear of failure, to pursue epic accomplishments. His legacy is that he gave everyone he served permission to be great," said Troy Hayes, Alpaugh School District Superintendent and former Burton School District administrator.
Hayes talked about a conversation with Mr. Mekeel two months ago.
"Gary wasn't exactly comfortable listening to me share with him how many people his legacy would be carried on with," Hayes said. "I went through several names of those profoundly impacted by him. He finally looked up and said, 'Thank you for the kind words, but I am not worthy of that praise.'"
Hayes didn't agree.
"Gary, you most definitely are," he said at the service. "His legacy is represented here today and will forever be carried forward by those he mentored,"
Jay Rice, clerk of the Burton School Board, also talked about the legacy Mr. Mekeel left behind.
"Gary was a very humbled man. He never wanted to be in the limelight, never wanted praise or attention," Rice said.
However Mr. Mekeel had no problem praising others.
"You, my friend, stay on course, continue to be you, because the legacy you are creating is real and will be remembered," Rice said Mr. Mekeel told him.
Rice said he thanked him and promptly pointed out his accomplishments were no match to those of Mr. Mekeel's.
"What do you want your legacy to be?" Rice said he asked him about a month ago.
He will never forget Mr. Mekeel's answer.
"Legacy is not a building or plaque. When the dust settles, I want people to remember I was a servant," Rice said Mr. Mekeel had answered. "All I worked for and cared for was because of the students."
And that, many said on Monday, is how they will remember Mr. Mekeel — a person who believed in people.
"Gary not only was secure with others shining, his greatest satisfaction was placing other people in positions to be great," Hayes said. "It is what made him a transformational leader."