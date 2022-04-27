Greg Meister, candidate to represent District II on the Porterville City Council in the 2022 election, will speak at the Porterville Area Republican Assembly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Meister came to Porterville when he was 12 and was raised here. He has worked as a Fulton Hot Shot fighting forest fires. He also traveled with FEMA as a Hot Shot helping people around the nation.
He and his wife, Jenn, are raising three children in Porterville. In his free time he has coached basketball, softball and baseball. He's currently a stationary engineer at Porterville Developmental Center.
PARA meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at Gail Nuckols' house at 13144 Road 216, Porterville.
Those attending are encouraged to arrive early. Those who would like to participate by Zoom can contact Melody Gillespie, (559) 779-8253 or melgillespie.CRA@gmail.com For more information visit www.portervillecra.com