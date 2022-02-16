Greg Meister, who's running to represent the second district on the Porterville City Council, will discuss issues that Porterville is facing at the next Porterville Area Republican Assembly meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. February 24 at 13144 Road 216, Porterville.
Also to be discussed is the Federal Reserve Board's release of a discussion paper on January 20 that looks into the pros and cons of creating central bank digital currency, CBDC, for the United States. The paper invites comment from the public an doesn't favor any particular policy outcome. The Fed indicates the paper is simply an initial step in determining whether and how a CBDC could improve the domestic payments system while keeping it safe and effective.
While the the Federal Reserve could be moving to do away with non-digital currency, how does this affect one's savings, investments and retirement plans? And what can be done to influence initial steps being taken by the Federal Reserve.
Also on the agenda for the February 24 meeting is what bills are coming before Washington, D.C., and California that will affect the financial future.