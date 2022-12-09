A special meeting of the Porterville City Council will be held at City Hall on Tuesday evening to swear in the dais' newly elected officials. Raymond Beltran and Greg Meister will take their Oaths of Office, and current Council members Lawana Tate and Milt Stowe will leave their seats to make way.
The meeting will begin with oral communications, the time in which the public is encouraged to address the council, before moving into the acceptance of the official results from the November 8 election.
Prior to ushering in the new dais, councilmembers Tate and Stowe will be recognized.
The city will then bring Beltran and Meister forward to take their Oaths of Office and seat them as the newest representatives for District 1 and District 2.
In district 1 Beltran beat Tate, receiving 1,245 votes while Tate received 528 votes. In the race to replace outgoing Stow in District 2, Meister beat Jason Gurrola, with Meister receiving 1,174 votes and Gurrola receiving 700 votes.
The new dais will then reorganize by electing a Mayor and Vice Mayor, before considering which boards and commissions each representative should sit on.
The meeting is set for Tuesday, December 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. It can be viewed via Zoom, streamed live on the City of Porterville's YouTube channel, or can be attended in person at City Hall, 291 N. Main Street.