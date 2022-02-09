The city of Porterville is giving those a chance to provide input on how to use its funding when it comes to such issues as providing for the needs of lower income households and improving the quality of life of the community in general.
The city will host a virtual meeting on how it should use funding from its Community Development Block Grante, CDBG, program. The city receives a limited amount of funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD, for its CDBG program.
The city has a 2021/2022 action plan when it comes to the use of CDBG funds. At a virtual meeting, those in the community can provide their input on any changes that should be made to the 2021-2022 plan along with what the 2022-2023 plan should look like.
The virtual meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, February 10. The link to participate in the meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82327808252?pwd=RC8wRTVDcXZkdGh2QjVEWDVkRFJhQT09
The city has also provided a survey for those from the community to express their views on how CDBG funds are used as well. The link to the survey is https://forms.gle/DggQxMV81ui3dfLA9
Information on Thursday's meeting and the survey can be found at the city's website at www.ci.porterville.ca.us
The city uses CDBG funds to help meet the needs of lower income households. The funds are used in all kinds of ways designed to benefit lower income households including providing affordable housing, improving public housing and making it easier to obtain affordable housing. Funds are also used for such purposes as reducing lead-based hazards and reducing the number of households below the poverty line.
There are four criteria in which the funds must be used: Affordable housing; assisting businesses; dealing with the homeless; and strengthening neighborhoods.
The city uses CDBG funds to address these four areas in a large number of ways. Current programs the city has funded by the CDBG program include the first time homebuyer education program, first time homebuyer lan program and a program to help lower income households with home repairs.
Funds are also used to help provide loans to help those pay for public utilities. Funds are also used to help the disabled to have ADA Wheelchair accessibility ramps. And there's a fair housing education program as well.
As far as business CDBG funds are used to help large, small and microenterprise businesses with loans.
CDBG funds are also used to make improvements in the city's parks, including improvements to the city's multi-sports facilities. CDBG funds are also used for the city's youth center.
CDBG funds can be used for curb/gutter/sidewalk improvements as well.
The survey asks which of the current programs the city should continue to fund and also asks what new programs should be funded.