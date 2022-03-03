A representative of what he says could be a multi-million dollar business for Porterville continued to express his doubts the business can’t go forward under the current circumstances.
David Loeffler of California Medical Imaging Associates was again at Tuesday’s Porterville City Council meeting to express his concerns. He expressed his concerns during oral communications as he did during the February 1 meeting.
At that meeting he said the location of a dumpster was holding up the project. He now says the company is running into additional costs that’s putting the project in jeopardy.
California Medical Imaging had been in business in Porterville for 10 years providing more that 20,000 diagnostic images during that time, Loeffler said.
But he said Sierra View Medical Center bought the building in which the company was operating so the company purchased a building at D and Putnam.
He said the company has been working g either city’s building department on receiving a building permit since November.
He said the company has spent $110,000 renovating the building and is now being asked to spend another $140,000 for driveways, sidewalks and light posts. He said those costs “drastically exceeds our expectations.”
He added the project can’t go forward if the company has to absorb those costs.
He said his company is needed in Porterville, saying 80 percent of those the business serves are Medicare or Medical patients. He added his business provides an MRI for $500 when the typical cost is $1,500.
“We’re the low cost alternative,” he said.