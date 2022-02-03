A representative of what the owners of the business say could be a multi-million business for the city of Porterville is in limbo basically because of the location of a dumpster.
David Loeffler of California Medical Imaging Associates based in Visalia spoke during oral communications at the beginning of Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting before the council went into closed session.
Loeffler added the company may give up on the project if the problem isn't resolved. “We are about ready to sell and forget the project all together,” he said.
The company has provided outpatient imaging services to the community for the past 10 years at 462 W. Putnam. The company has been renting the building and Loeffler said the company had made a fair offer to purchase the building.
But then he said Sierra View Medical Center purchased the building. “We couldn't get into a bidding war” with the hospital, Loeffler said.
The company bought a building at 215 North D Street at the corner of Putnam and D almost a year ago, Loeffler said, where it now plans to operate its business. Loeffler said the city's public easement limits where it can place a dumpster at the site.
Not helping the situation, Loeffer said is the company is located next door to property that's owned by the city that will eventually be developed into the new Porterville Animal Shelter. That project has been placed on hold as due to the bid for the project being well above the projected cost the council voted to re-advertise for bids for the project. It's hoped that process can begin again in the spring.
Loeffler said that property doesn't have a driveway so drivers turn off onto the driveway of his property off of Putnam.
Loeffler said the company has been instructed to place a structure as an entryway next to the dumpster. He said the company has been working on plans to deal with the issue but added “we are on three months with our plans being kicked back and forth.
“It's pretty frustrating at this point. We're still in limbo because of a dumpster. That sounds psychotic.”
He added because the building continues to sit empty “our windows continue to get broken.”