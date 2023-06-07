A Family HealthCare Network medical facility will be constructed in Springville after the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved issuance of funding for the project during their regular meeting on Tuesday morning,
During a public hearing, the Resource Management Agency requested the board allow for public comment regarding funding for Family HealthCare Network projects before approving the issuance of bonds for the funding of the projects through the California Municipal Finance Authority.
Michael Washam, RMA Associate Director, was before the board explaining the request included the authority to issue one or more revenue bonds not to exceed a total of $40 million through the authority. Family Healthcare Network would use the funds to finance the acquisition, construction and improvement of facilities, including plans to construct a FHCN medical facility in Springville and expand an existing facility in Orosi.
With no public comment, the board took up the item for vote with no discussion, except for a comment from Supervisor Amy Shuklian.
“FHCN offers services throughout Tulare County to those who don’t have as easy access as some of us do here to medical services,” said Shuklian.
The item was unanimously approved.
Supervisor Pete Vander Poel was proud to present a Certificate of Recognition to Countryside High School for their efforts in spreading mental health awareness throughout their community.
“What really is important in the mental health world is reducing stigmas,” said Vander Poel.
Susan Meadows Roberts, the high school’s psychologist, shared some of the background on why the high school has such a focus on mental health. She explained before the school's beginning there wasn’t a lot of mental health resources or services available to the community of Tulare, especially to the youth, which is critical because that's who composes the highest population of mental health related suicides.
Countryside High School is the only high school in the state to have a mental health focus, and that incorporates learning and services to students with mental health issues. Every student at Countryside has a mental health diagnosis, but the school’s capacity is currently capped at 40 students.
“The need out there is bigger,” said Roberts. “There are more than 40 students in the City of Tulare, and Tulare County as well, that have mental health challenges.”
Roberts explained Countryside’s goal is to have students focused on their mental health and awareness of themselves, as well as their academics.
In addition to the praise given to Countryside High School by Roberts, a handful of the school’s students addressed the board, telling them how the school has benefited them in their educational journeys.
Brook Sisk, the General Services Agency Director, went before the board requesting the approval to purchase the property located at 8040 W. Doe Avenue in Visalia. The purchase would include a 73,500 square foot building on a 3.6 acre site, and has been leased by the county since 1992.
Currently, the DCSS occupies 26,022 square feet of the building, HHSA occupies 28,420 square feet, a private tenant uses 6,740 square feet of warehouse space, and the remaining 12,318 square feet are vacant.
The $11,285,200 purchase price is covered by Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency funds, and with no comments on the item, it was approved.
Natalie Bolin, the Mental Health Services Director, presented the board with her request to purchase property at 347 E. Walnut Avenue in Visalia to use as a new mental health supportive housing site with at least 90 beds.
“This will be an additional housing site that will combine safe and stable housing with comprehensive services,” said Bolin.
The client base will be focused on individuals 18 and older, who suffer with substance use disorders, mental health conditions or severe mental illnesses, and those at risk of homelessness who have a mental condition.
Public outreach was done about the facility including town hall and stakeholder meetings and mailing out flyers.
The former Casa Grande Assisted Living Facility comes at a total purchase price of $5.6 million with an additional $10,700 for appraisal and closing costs.
WIthout much discussion, the board approved the purchase of the property.