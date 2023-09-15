The Mecca in downtown Porterville on Main Street is providing one more chance to celebrate summer with is Last Nights of Summer Party.
The Pop Up Concert and Nightclub event will be held this Saturday, September 16. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there will be live music from 5:30 to 10. DJ Night will then take over from 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be an outdoor and indoor bar as the event will be held inside at The Mecca and in the parking lot behind The Mecca. Seating is first come, first serve although those who attend are also welcome to bring lawn chairs.
This is the second Pop Up Concert and Nightclub event the Mecca is hosting this summer. Cover charge is $10 online through Eventbrite or at The Mecca through today. Cost at the door is $15.
The live entertainment will feature Matthew Bailey, country singer and songwriter Shawn Duffy, singer-songwriter Shane Smith and popular teenage country singer, Springville's Corey Dain and his band.
Food for the event will be provided by the Palace Kitchen and Craft Bar and Poor Richards. In addition eight-person cabanas can be reserved for the event, which include a complimentary bottle of preferred liquor with mixers.
The event will also feature a cornhole tournament. Signups for the tournament will begin at 7 p.m. and the cost is $20 per team.