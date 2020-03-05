Measure L, the $33.4 million bond measure the Porterville Unified School District placed on Tuesday’s primary ballot, is going down to defeat.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,312 voted against the bond while 1,814 voted in favor. So 56 percent voted against the bond while 44 percent approved. The bond needed a 55 percent approval rate for it to pass.
While there are votes still to be counted, Measure L is heading to defeat. About 25 percent of eligible voters voted on the bond.
Proposition 13, California’s largest school bond proposal ever, was also going down to defeat. Fifty-six percent voted against the $15 billion bond measure that would have provided funding to schools for modernization and renovation projects while 44 percent approved.
The PUSD bond measure would have also provided funding for modernization and renovation projects in the district’s elementary and middle schools. The district stated it also stood to receive more than $31 million for the state bond for a total of $65 million if the bonds had passed.
It’s believed many voted against Proposition 13 because they were confused it was similar to the Proposition 13 to cut property taxes that was approved in 1978. By law, the No. 13 had to be used for the state school bond measure and it’s believed many thought the measure had to do with property taxes as a whole.
The $5 million school bond measure in Terra Bella is also going down to defeat with 268 voting “no” and 177 voting “yes.”
As far as local races are concerned it’s virtually certain District I Supervisor Kuyler Crocker will face Larry Micari in November in his effort to retain his seat. District I represents the Lindsay and Strathmore area.
As of Tuesday morning, Micari had received 4,967 votes, 47 percent, just under the more than 50 percent needed to be the outright winner. Crocker received 3,949 votes, 37 percent. While votes are still to be counted, Micari and Crocker have been consistently been in the 47 percent and the 37 percent range as the votes are tallied.
Robyn Stearns, the third candidate in the race, received 1,731 votes, 16 percent.
As expected all the U.S. Congressional and State Assembly seats that represent the area are going to a run off in the November election.
Republican incumbent Kevin McCarthy will face Democrat Kim Mangone in the 23rd Congressional District, which represents Porterville.
In the 22nd District, which represents a small portion of the Lindsay area, Republican incumbent Devin Nunes will face Democrat Phil Arballo.
And in the 21st district which represents Earlimart, Democratic incumbent T.J. Cox will be in a rematch with Republican David Valadao.
The primary result was similar to that of two years ago when then incumbent Valadao had a considerable edge. In Tuesday’s primary election, Valadao received 22,770 votes, 53 percent, to 15,484 votes, 36 percent, for Cox.
“I am honored to have earned the vote of so many voters across the Central Valley,” said Valadao in a released statement. “We built a coalition of Democrats, Republicans and a No Party Preference throughout Fresno, Kern, Kings and Tulare Counties who are ready to have Congress start working for them again. From water to trade to the economy, everywhere I go voters want politicians to put aside partisan fights and get to work on the issues that matter. That’s exactly what I plan to do. I look forward to earning voters’ support again in November.”
But Cox was able to beat Valadao in the November, 2018 election and he’s obviously hoping to do the same this November.
“We all know the race will be decided in November,” Cox said. “Remember just two short years ago, Mr. Valadao beat me in the primary by 26 points. We went on to victory in the general election by out-working him, but being in the community, listening to voters’ needs and promising to make a real different in their lives.
“Since our election, we’ve done just that. Just last Friday, the House passed my bill to cut health care costs by making asthma inhalers accessible to families, whether or not they’ve hit their insurance deductible. And last fall, President Trump signed my Family Farmer Relief Act into law. We passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act to legalize the agricultural workforce and we’re on the way towards fixing the Friant-Kern Canal and getting water to underserved communities in the Valley. I promised results and we delivered.
“However, the truth is we’re still in this fight as underdogs.”
In the State Assembly race that represents this area, District 26, Republican incumbent Devon Mathis will face Democrat Drew Phelps in November.