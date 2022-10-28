Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Marisa Wood sparred in an hour-long debate hosted by KGET-TV on Wednesday that got personal at times.
The two are running to represent the 20th district in the U.S. House of Representatives. McCarthy currently represents the 23rd district, which includes Porterville. But after the November 8 election, the winner between the McCarthy-Wood race will represent a 20th district that won't include Porterville, but will include Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area. McCarthy is heavily favored to win the race.
McCarthy could also very well be the Speaker of the House if Republicans retake control of the House.
Wood said as a candidate she was standing up to a bully while McCarthy said he's never run against anyone as liberal as Wood.
“I’m sorry, were you referring to me?” Wood asked. “Yes, ma’am.” McCarthy said.
Wood and McCarthy also spoke about immigration. “No. 1 top priority making sure that the criminals do not come across but we cannot stop the immigrants that are coming here to work, that are coming for asylum,” Wood said.
“I don’t think (Wood) understands the border,” McCarthy responded. “People that come for asylum, you had more than 3 million people just in the last year. You’ve got fentanyl the No. 1 killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.”
The January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was also a hot topic in the debate.
“What people see in you is that you were standing on the floor and you held him responsible and then you go and you kiss the ring,” Wood said of McCarthy, referring to McCarthy's visiting Donald Trump at Mara-a-Lago shortly after saying Trump had to accept some responsibility for the January 6 attack on the House floor.
“I was invited to Mar-A-Lago to see the President by the President,” McCarthy said. “I was already in Palm Beach so I stopped by to see him. He asked to take a photo. I don’t understand. I was just in the Oval Office a couple of weeks ago with President Biden.”
McCarthy didn't give a definitive answer when asked if he believed the 2020 election was stolen by KSEE anchor Alexan Balekian.
“Look there are a lot of questions out there, Joe Biden was elected our President and because of that and one party rule we now have the highest inflation in 40 years,” McCarthy said.
Balekian then asked McCarthy if he believed the election was stolen.
“When I look at the election, I think people have a lot of questions, they have the right to question but Joe Biden was elected our President,” McCarthy said.
On Thursday, Wood challenged McCarthy to a second debate in Fresno.