Porterville won't have the distinction of being represented possibly by the Speaker of the House in 2023. But Springville could.
An independent commission that drew maps for redistricting in California will cause major changes as far as how this area is represented. As a result of the redistricting when it comes to its State Assemblyman, State Senator and U.S. Representative, Porterville is already guaranteed to lose two of its representatives after the 2022 November midterm election.
Kevin McCarthy will no longer represent Porterville if he wins reelection in the 2022 midterm. And Porterville is also losing its State Senator, Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, as a result of the redistricting.
Control of Congress will be on the line in the November election. If Republicans retake control of the House that could potentially set up McCarthy, who's now the minority leader of his party, to be the Speaker of the House.
But McCarthy would no longer represent Porterville. McCarthy, who now represents the 23rd district, would represent the 20th district. Springville, though, and the Sequoia National Forest would remain in McCarthy's district, the 20th district.
The 20th district that McCarthy would represent would go from Kern County to Fresno County. That redistricting didn't make those in Kern County happy, who don't like the idea of being lumped in with Fresno County.
While McCarthy is considered to be relatively safe in the new 20th district among those who are challenging him are Springville native and Democrat Louis Gill.
Porterville and many surrounding areas such as Terra Bella, Ducor, Woodville and Strathmore are moving to the 22nd district and it gets complicated because of the resignation of Devin Nunes, who is taking over as Chief Executive Officer of Donald Trump's new venture, Trump Media and Technology Group.
A primary to fill Nunes' vacancy for his current 22nd district will be held likely in April so Porterville residents won't vote in that primary. Then simultaneously, a special election will be held to fill Nunes' seat in which the winner will just serve out the remaining few months of his term in his current district and a primary election for the new 22nd district will be held for the November midterm election.
Both will be held during the June primary election. So Porterville residents won't vote in the special election but will vote in the primary election, Got all that.
At any rate, there are plenty of candidates lining up to fill out both Nunes' current term and to take over in the new 22nd district.
There are plenty of Republicans who are planning to run to represent the 22nd district, including current 21st district Congressman David Valadao. The shift in redistricting has made Valadao a candidate in the 22nd district.
Current Congressman Jim Costa will run in the 21st district due to the redistricting. The 21st district is now considered a district that leans Democrat.
The 22nd district could be a toss up in 2022 just as the 21st district was in 2018 and 2020. T.J. Cox defeated Valadao in 2018 and Valadao beat Cox in 2020. Both races came down to a few thousand votes.
Cox won't run this time but has endorsed current Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield who's among the prominent Democratic candidates along with Phil Arballo, who challenged Nunes in 2020. There's also talk Hurtado could jump into the race.
But at Tuesday's Porterville City Council meeting during the public comment period, Brock Neely, a community leader in the Democratic party, said he wasn't ready to lose Hurtado as a Senator yet.
Neely said he wants Hurtado to move into State Senate District 16 which Porterville will now be a part of as required by state law, at least to move to Kingsburg to be in the district. “We offered her a bedroom for a dollar a month,” Neely said.
Porterville's current State Assemblyman Devon Mathis would continue to represent Porterville if he's reelected. Mathis now represents District 26, which includes Porterville, and would represent District 33, which will also include Porterville, after the 2022 midterm election.