The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced $4.5 million in three grant awards to establish research centers focused on diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines related to coccidioimycosis, also known as Valley Fever.
The action follows a September 2020 letter led by U.S. Congressmen Kevin McCarthy and David Schweikert of Arizona, Co-Chairs of the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force, that called on the NIH and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease to fund Valley Fever research.
“For years we have been working to mitigate and stamp out Valley Fever,” McCarthy said. “With Valley Fever cases continuing to rise, this funding comes at a critical time.
“I am glad to see that Dr. Royce Johnson and the Valley Fever Institute will be involved in these research efforts. I am thankful to my Co-Chair, Representative Schweikert, for working with me on this issue throughout the years and the NIH for focusing resources on diagnosing, developing treatments, and ultimately, eradicating Valley Fever.”
Grants were awarded to researches at UC San Francisco, UCLA and the University of Texas-San Antonio..
The Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical will serve as a clinical evaluation and recruitment center to advance Valley Fever research at the research centers.
“The top priority for the Valley Fever Task Force is to secure research funding that will get us closer to beating Valley Fever for good,” Schwiekert said. “Along with my Co-Chair, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, we have worked tirelessly towards that goal. I know that we have a long way to go in the fight to end Valley Fever once and for all, and this funding for new research is a great leap forward.”
The $4.5 million funding announcement builds on the nearly $70 million that the NIH has allocated to Valley Fever research since the 2013 Bakersfield Valley Fever Symposium.
“Congressman Kevin McCarthy has worked diligently to increase federal funding for Valley Fever research and reduce the impact it has on our communities,” said Dr. Royce Johnson, MD, FACP, medical director for the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical. “His efforts recently led the National Institutes of Health to award funding that supports new research at the Valley Fever Institute.
This new research has the potential to transform our understanding of Valley Fever. We are grateful for continued legislative championing of Valley fever by Congressman McCarthy, and the Congressional Valley Fever Task Force.”