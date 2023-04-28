On Friday Republican U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House, reintroduced the Save Our Sequoias Act on Friday, continuing the effort to pass legislation to help preserve Giant Sequoias from the threat of wildfires.
McCarthy reintroduced the legislation in honor of Arbor Day. McCarthy represents District 20 which includes Springville and the Sequoia Natoinal Forest. He reintroduced the bill with Democratic Congressman Scott Peters of California and Natural Resources Committee Chairman, Republican Congressman Bruce Westerman from Arkansas. Day.
Other co-leads of the SOS Act in the past include from the Valley Democratic Congressman Jim Costa and Republican Congressman David Valadeo, who represents the 22nd District, which includes Porterville, Democratic Congressmen Jimmy Panetta and John Garamendi of California and Republican Tom McClintock of California.
The SOS Act would streamline the process in which measures would be taken to preserve Giant Sequoias from the threat of wildfires.
"For generations, the majestic Giant Sequoia has provided innumerable cultural, environmental, and recreational benefits to humans,” Peters said. “Unfortunately, poor land management and climate change have led to increasingly severe fires that threaten the survival of Giant Sequoias and the stability of the climate.
“In just one year, California wildfires contributed more to climate change than the state’s entire power sector. The bipartisan Save Our Sequoias Act charts a new path forward in federal forest and wildfire policy to combat climate change and ensure the Giant Sequoias stand safely in their natural habitat for years to come."
In 2020 and 2021 the Sequoia Complex and the Windy Fire wiped out nearly one-fifth of the world's Giant Sequoias. Giant Sequoias cover 37,000 acres in roughly 70 groves in the Sierra Nevada.
They're fire resilient but more than a century of fire suppression, mismanagement and climate change has led to high-severity fires that have destroyed the Giant Sequoias. Before the most recent major wildfires the last recorded evidence of large-scale Giant Sequoia mortality due to wildfires was in 1297.
"All Americans want to protect our environment,” McCarthy said. “The Save Our Sequoias Act offers a commonsense, bipartisan solution to poor forest management and the burdensome regulations that make it extremely difficult to protect California’s historic Giant Sequoias. I am grateful to Chairman Westerman, Congressman Peters, and our entire group of bipartisan co-leads for their shared commitment to addressing this pressing need so that generations of Americans can enjoy these iconic trees for years to come."
Those behind the SOS Act say despite the looming threat to the remaining Giant Sequoias, federal land managers haven't been able to increase the pace and scale of treatments necessary to restore Giant Sequoia's resiliency to wildfires, insects, and drought.
Those behind the SOS Act add as of now it would take the U.S. Forest Service about 52 years to treat the 19 highest-priority Giant Sequoia groves at high-risk of experiencing devastating wildfires.
In a released statement those behind the SOS Act stated: “Without urgent action, we are at risk of losing our iconic Giant Sequoias in the next several years. Accelerating scientific forest management practices will not only improve the health and resiliency of these thousand-year-old trees but also enhance air and water quality.” They add the Act will protect critical habitat for species such as the Pacific Fisher which can be found in the forest.
Thoes behind the SOS Act state it will provide land managers with emergency tools and resources needed to save the remaining Giant Sequoias. The bill would call for enhanced coordination between federal, state, tribal and local land managers through a shared agreement with the State of California as it would codify the Giant Sequoia Lands Coalition that would answer to Congress. Numerous state, federal, local and tribal organizations have already form a coalition of the same name.
The bill would create a policy to fast track wildfire risk reduction treatments where the highest-risk Giant Sequoias are.
It would also declare an emergency over the next 10 years which would expedite environmental reviews to speed up the implementation of treatments.
In addition it would allow the National Park Foundation and the National Forest Foundation to accept donations for Giant Sequoia restoration and resiliency.
And the bill calls for a comprehensive reforestation strategy to regenerate Giants Sequoias in areas destroyed by the recent wildfires.
Last May a contingent of Congressmen behind the SOS Act visited the Sequoia National Forest as part of a congressional delegation. They saw the first-hand damage of wildfires on sequoia trees, viewed examples of active forest management to make groves more resilient to wildfire, insects, and disease, and participated in a roundtable discussion on the future of the Giant Sequoias with local organizations.
Included was a view of the damage done to the Trail of the 100 Giants. Forest officials have stated without the active management that had been done to the Trail of the 100 Giants they would have been lost forever to the Windy Fire.
The more than 50 original cosponsors of the SOS Act include U.S. Reps. Cliff Bentz (R-Ore.), Ami Bera (D-Calif.), Jack Bergman (R-Mich.), Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.), Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), Lou Correa (D-Calif.), Costa (D-Calif.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), John Curtis (R-Utah), John Duarte (R-Calif.), Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho), Garamendi (D-Calif.), Mike Garcia (R-Calif.), Jared Golden (D-Maine), Garret Graves (R-La.), Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), Josh Harder (D-Calif.), Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.), Young Kim (R-Calif.), Ann Kuster (D-N.H.), Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.), Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), Susie Lee (D-Nev.), McCarthy (R-Calif.), McClintock (R-Calif.), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa), Blake Moore (R-Utah), Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.), Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), Jay Obernolte (R-Calif.), Panetta (D-Calif.), Mary Peltola (D-Alaska), Peters (D-Calif.), Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), Deborah Ross (D-N.C.), John Rutherford (R-Fla.), Pete Stauber (R-Minn.), Michelle Steel (R-Calif.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pa.), Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), Norma Torres (D-Calif.), Valadao (R-Calif.), Juan Vargas (R-Calif.) and Westerman (R-Ark.).
The legislation is endorsed by a wide coalition of stakeholders including Save The Redwoods League, the Tule River Tribe, the National Congress of American Indians, the Property and Environment Research Center, Society of American Foresters, Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, and the National Association of Counties as about 90 organizations support the bill.