U.S. Congressman Kevin McCarthy, who represents Porterville, issued a press release on Thursday, calling for the state to find a way for students to safely return to the classroom.
McCarthy referred to a report released this week by the Centers For Disease Control that students could return to school with the proper safety protocols.
McCarthy's referenced the CDC's conclusion which stated: “There has been little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.”
McCarthy ralso eferred to a report by Cal Matters in which it reported California's K-12 public school enrollment has dropped by 155,000 students, more than six times the annual average.
“For nearly a year, Sacramento bureaucrats have proclaimed that reopening schools was too risky, despite calls from many parents, students, and educators to return to in-person instruction, rising adolescent suicide rates exacerbated by increased isolation, and a suspected spike in child abuse. In an attempt to keep our kids safe from COVID-19, their mental, physical, and emotional well-being have been jeopardized.
“Promoting safety, particularly with an unprecedented virus, is important. But while Californians have been prohibited from seeing the state’s COVID-19 data, this data is alarmingly clear: More kids are failing than ever.”
McCarthy was referring to a Washington Post report with reported more students have been receiving F grades during the 2020-2021 school year.
“So where do we go from here?” McCarthy stated. “That’s a question that Governor Newsom and Sacramento Democrats need to answer, and quickly.
“It’s way past time that we get our kids safely back in the classroom.”