An amendment Congressman Kevin McCarthy introduced to be included in an appropriations funding bill for the 2021-2022 fiscal year that would provide $13 million for the restoration of Sequoia National Forest after the Sequoia Complex has been passed by the House of Representatives.
The amendment was introduced by McCarthy, the minority leader in the House, on Tuesday. McCarthy's district includes the Sequoia National Forest.
The amendment as part of House Resolution 4502 for appropriations funding for government programs for the 2021-2022 fiscal year passed the House as part of a broader package of amendments on Thursday. The House was still debating HR 4502 as a whole on Thursday.
In his speech on the floor of the House on Tuesday, McCarthy noted the Castle Fire, which made up virtually the entire Sequoia Complex, burned more than 170,000 acres and it's estimated 7,500 to 10,600 Giant Sequoias, 10 to 14 percent of the world's Giant Sequoia population, were lost to the fire.
He also mentioned local communities that were affected by the fire. “These losses are devastating — both environmentally and for my communities, like Porterville, Three Rivers, Springville, Kernville, and Lake Isabella, that depend on revenue from tourists coming to see the Giant Sequoia groves.”
McCarthy said burned areas in the Sequoia National Forest remain closed due to safety issues. “Addressing these safety concerns is critical so the forest can be fully reopened as quickly as possible,” he said.
The $13 million in funding would be used to deal with safety hazards so burn areas can reopen; would also be used for the ecological restoration of the forest; and for efforts to reduce the risk of future fires from killing additional trees.
McCarthy said all the actions to be funded by the amendment will be reviewed under the National Environmental Policy Act and will abide by the Giant Sequoia National Monument Management Plan and the Sequoia National Forest Land and Resource management Plan.
McCarthy noted a large portion of the Sequoia National Forest remains closed due to falling and burned trees and other potential risks.
The forest service has begun the Castle Fire Roadside Hazard Tree Mitigation Project in an effort to open roads, trails and recreation sites. The Castle Fire Restoration Project will restore the forest's ecosystem in the burn area. The forest service is also working on a plan to reduce the risk of future fires killing additional Giant Sequoias. The total cost to implement all thus is expected to be $13 million and McCarthy's amendment will fund the cost.
McCarthy's amendment that passed also includes additional funding to significantly expand the VET TEC program in which veterans use the GI Bill for non-traditional technology education. McCarthy introduced the VET TEC Act in 2017.
He noted more than 3,000 veterans have taken advantage of the program with 90 percent graduating and 72 percent entering a field of their study at an average starting salary of $59,000 a year. The amendment would provide $45 million to help serve an additional 44,000 veterans who have applied for the program.