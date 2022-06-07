At press time Associated Press reported Republican incumbent Kevin McCarthy had advanced to the November general election as expected in the U.S. 20th Congressional District in Tuesday's primary election.
In addition the Associated Press reported longtime leading Republican legislator Connie Conway had won the special election in the current 22nd district to serve out that term for the rest of the year.
Locally, current State Senator Melissa Hurtado and Porterville farmer David Shepard, a Republican, had taken the early lead to advance to the November election in the 16th State Senate Race. Tulare City Councilman Jose Sigala also looked to be in strong shape to be the challenger to Republican incumbent Devon Mathis in the 33rd State Assembly District, which includes Porterville.
McCarthy currently represents Porterville in the 23rd district but will no longer represent Porterville after the November election as he's running in the 20th district. The 20th district does represent Springville and the Sequoia National Forest area.
AP had already reported McCarthy had advanced to the November election with the California Secretary of State reported 3.6 percent of the precincts had been partially counted. At that point McCarthy had received 52.3 percent of the vote, 15,195 votes.
McCarthy is expected to be challenged by Democrat Marisa Wood in November and at press time Wood had gotten off to a good start to challenge McCarthy with 28.8 percent of the vote, 8,356 votes.
“I want to thank the voters of the new 20th District for their support in our shared vision to make the Central Valley more prosperous, safer, and affordable for our families and communities," McCarthy said in a news release.
Republican David Valadao, who's currently the U.S. Representative in the 21st district, was in an early position to advance to the November election in the redistricted 22nd district, which includes Porterville. But conservative Republican Chris Mathys who has been critical of Valadao was holding his own.
Democratic State Assemblyman Rudy Salas of Bakersfield appeared to be in good shape to advance to the November election as with 19.3 percent of the precincts reporting, Salas had received 3,615 votes, 43.1 percent.
Valadao was next with 26.9 percent at 2,288 votes while Mathys was at 19.5 percent at 1,660 votes. Adam Medeiros, another conservative Republican critical of Valadao, was far behind.
With 80 percent of the precincts reporting Sigala appeared to be in good shape to challenge Mathis although Mathis was the overwhelming leading voter at press time. Sigala, a Democrat, had received 22.5 percent of the vote at 4,189 votes, outdistancing fellow Democrat, Farmersville City Counciman Ruben Macareno, who had received 3,492 votes at18.8 percent. Mathis had received 58.7 percent of the vote at 10,925 votes.
Hurtado currently represents Porterville in the 14th district but is now running to represent Porterville in the redistricted 16th district. Shepard had received the most votes with 10.1 percent of the precincts reporting at 72,51 votes, 43.5 percent.
Hurtado had opened up a wide margin over former state assembly member and fellow Democrat, Nicole Parra. Hurtado had received 5,513 votes at 33.1 percent.
Parra had received just 2,075 votes at 12.5 percent. Democrat Bryan Osorio, Delano's mayor, and Bakersfield Republican Gregory Tatum were even further behind.
On the statewide level Associated Press had reported as expected Governor Gavin Newsom had advanced to the November election and will be challenged by Republican Brian Dahle.
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla also advanced to the November election and will be challenged by Republican attorney Mark Meuser. Meuser is from the Dhillon Law Group, which filed 22 lawsuits against Newsom over his COVID-19 restrictions.
Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta also advanced to the November election in the Attorney General's race.