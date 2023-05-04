During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, the Porterville Police Department reminds drivers to always look twice for motorcycles. Safe riding and driving practices, and a shared responsibility from all road users, will help everyone arrive to their destination safely, PPD stated.
“Motorcycles may be difficult to spot, so be extra careful before changing lanes,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “Motorcycle riders do not have the same protections drivers and passengers do. Please share the road with motorcycles and drive safe.”
To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:
DRIVERS
Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.
Don't follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
Those who see a motorcycle with a signal on should be careful. Be sure the rider is turning before moving ahead.
MOTORCYCLISTS
Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection./
Wear leather or other sturdy clothing such as a jacket, pants, boots with nonskid soles and gloves. Add reflective strips or decals to clothing and motorcycle to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
Ride defensively. Don’t assume a driver can see you. Avoid riding in a driver’s blind spot.
Always keep the lights on, even during the day.
Lastly, both drivers and riders should never drive/ride distracted or under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.