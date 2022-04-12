Republican 22nd Congressional District candidate Chris Mathys will speak at the next Porterville Republican Women Federated meeting.
The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13. All members of the public are invited to attend and participate on issues impacting the 22nd district.
Mathys is running in the June 7 primary election in the redistricted 22nd district which now includes Porterville to be one of the top two candidates to advance to the November election.
Issues to be discussed include inflation, gender identity, vaccinations, fracking bans, sexual orientation, parental rights, the border crisis, water shortages and gun control.