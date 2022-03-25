Former Fresno City Councilman Chris Mathys, who's running for Congress in the 22nd district, which will now include Porterville after redistricting, will be listed as a “Businessman/Rancher” on the June 7 primary ballot.
Mathys told the Fresno Bee on Friday he didn't win his appeal in a hearing on Friday to be listed as a “Trump Conservative/Businessman” on the ballot. But he added he did reach a compromise to be listed as a “Businessman/Rancher.”
Mathys told the Bee he owns the Mercy Cattle Ranch in Little Panoche Valley off of Interstate 5. The Secretary of State's office rejected Mathys' attempt to be listed as a “Trump Conservative/Businessman” on the ballot, stating the term “Trump Conservative” violates the state's election code as it doesn't designate a current vocation, profession or occupation.
Mathys is among the Republicans challenging current District 21 Congressman David Valadao, who's running in District 22 to advance to the November general election. The top two voters in the primary election regardless of party will advance to the November election, but the odds are the top two to advance will be a Republican and a Democrat.
Among the other Republicans running in District 22 is State Senator Andreas Borgeas. Among the prominent Democrats in District 22 is State Assemblyman Rudy Salas from Bakersfield.
The designation of “Trump Conservative” is an important one to Mathys as he's made a staple of his campaign in challenging Valadao is his criticism of Valadao's vote to impeach President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection.
The District 22 race is considered to be highly competitive.