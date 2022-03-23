Chris Mathys wants to it to be known he's a “Trump Conservative/Businessman” on the ballot. And he's suing the state to in an attempt to make that happen.
Mathys, a candidate for the Congressional District 22 seat, has filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber for rejecting his ballot designation of “Trump Conservative/Businessman for the June 7 primary election.
A hearing has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday. The zoom link for the hearing is https://saccourt-ca-gov.zoomgov.com/my/sscdept32
“I am looking forward to my day in court,” Mathys said. “My campaign believes that the best description or who I am and what I do is “Trump Conservative/Businessman.
“I have a right to self-identify as well as my right to choose a ballot designation that aligns with my principals without discrimination.”
Mathys is running to represent Congress in District 22, which now includes Porterville after redistricting. Mathys is among the challengers to Republican Congressman David Valadao, who now represents District 21, in the primary election for District 22 to be the Republican to be placed on the November general election ballot.
The designation of “Trump Conservative/Businessman” is an important one as Mathys has made his support of Trump — and Valadao's lack of support of Trump — an issue in his campaign. Mathys has criticized Valadao for voting in favor of impeacing Trump after the January 6 insurrection.
In rejecting Mathys' ballot designation, Robbie Anderson, elections counsel for the Secretary of State Elections Division wrote: “The designation 'Trump Conservative” does not constitute a current profession, vocation or occupation.”
Anderson also wrote the term “Conservative is deemed a status” and “is an inappropriate designation” that doesn't meet the state's Election Code.
Mathys filed his lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court and is seeking his ballot designation “Trump Conservative/Businessman” to be placed on the June 7 ballot.
The Hanford Sentinal reported Mathys stated the Secretary of State has no right to tell a candidate how to self-identify.
But the Secretary of State has taken the position the Election Code is explicit when it states a ballot designation should describe a "candidate's current principal professions, vocations, or occupations.”
The state took issue with the term “Conservative,” stating it doesn't constitute an occupation. "I think the statute is wrong," Mathys was quoted in the Hanford Sentinal as saying. "I think the interpretation is wrong. It's not up to the state to determine what people are and what they think they are.
I'm a conservative Republican who supports what Trump did as president," the aspiring congressional candidate said. "I believe as a Congressman I would like to continue his hard work.
If the court rules against Mathys, he told the Hanford Sentinal he could appeal, but also respects the judicial process.