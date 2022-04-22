Republican Congressional candidate Chris Mathys is scheduled to speak at today's Tulare County Freedom Rally.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. today at Centennial Park. A candidate showcase is scheduled for noon to1 p.m. and the main program is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m.
Mathys issued a press release stating he would be speaking at the rally at 1 p.m. He stated he would be talking about inflation, second amendment rights, woke agenda, fracking bans, the border crisis and water shortages.
The event is also a potluck. Organizers of the event include Bethel Assembly of God, the Tulare County Coalition For Freedom and Umask Tulare County.
Organizers state the rally is a chance to connect with local freedom fighting groups and gather resources for promoting liberty and holding local governments accountable.