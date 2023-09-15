Republican Congressman David Valadao, who represents the 22nd district, is considered to be one of the most vulnerable incumbents in the upcoming 2024 election. Valadao's seat is also considered one that could determine if Republicans continue to control the U.S. House of Representatives or if Democrats retake control of the House.
Valadao represents a Democratic-leaning district which is a reason why District 22 is again considered to be a highly competitive race.
And first Valadao must get through the primary which was made difficult in 2022 when conservative Republican Chris Mathys challenged Valadao in the primary. Mathys, the former Fresno city councilman who's a businessman and a rancher, has again announced he's challenging Valadao in the 2024 primary.
In 2022 Mathys gave a strong challenge to Valadao with Valadao prevailing by a little more than 2 percent to advance to the general election. In the 2022 primary, Valadao received 25.6 percent of the vote and Mathys received 23.4 percent.
In the 2022 election Mathys made Valadao's vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the January 6 insurrection a centerpiece of his campaign. Mathys is again making Valadao's stance in impeachment and on the pending impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy directed a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden.
Valadao participated in a town hall meeting in Bakersfield on Wednesday night. He told KGET 17 News after the town hall meeting he has yet to make a decision on how he would vote if the impeachment inquiry reaches a formal vote in the House.
But he also told KGET 17 News he doesn't want the potential impeachment inquiry to divide the country more than it already is.
Valadao was one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 insurrection. Of those 10 Republicans he was only one of two to win reelection.
An impeachment inquiry could be the Republicans' narrow majority in the House at risk. An August poll by the Democratic-aligned Congressional Integrity Project found impeachment is unpopular in all 18 districts won by Biden in 2020 that are held by House Republicans.
That includes five Republicans in California, Valadao, John Duarte, Young Kim, Michelle Steel and Mike Garcia. The Los Angeles Times reached out to all five on the impeachment inquiry and all their offices either had no comment or didn't respond.
Two Democrats have announced they're candidates in the 22nd District, Rudy Salas and current 16th District State Senator Melissa Hurtado, whose district also includes Porterville.
Salas also challenged Valadao in the 2022 election. After Valadao survived Mathys' challenge in the primary, he actually defeated Salas by what could have been consider a higher than expected three percent in the general election. While the district is Democratic-leaning, Democrats also tend to vote more conservative in the district.
The top two candidates in the primary regardless of party will advance to the general election, but it figures one Republican and one Democrat will advance.
Mathys is inviting people to meet with him at the Tulare County Fair. He's in the commercial building next to building 3 and will meet with people from 6 to 8 p.m. today and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday.