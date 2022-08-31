Devon Mathis' effort to honor Gold Star Families has come to fruition.
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly bill 1762, the Gold Star Families Act, which authorizes the creation of a nonprofit organization to represent families who have lost loved ones who have served in the military and died while in the line of duty. Mathis, a State Assemblyman, whose district includes Porterville, authored the bill that's now law.
The nonprofit organization formed by the law will be tasked with creating a monument in honor of Gold Star families on the state capitol grounds in Sacramento.
“No families have made a greater sacrifice to our country than Gold Star Families,” Mathis posed on his Facebook page. “I’m grateful that Governor Newsom recognizes this. While there is no replacement for those who’ve lost loved ones, I know this monument will touch the hearts of all who see it.”
Now that Newsom has signed the bill, a nonprofit organization can begin work on a the design and location of the monument. The monument will likely be located along with the other military monuments on the state capitol grounds, including the Purple Heart Monument and the all Veterans monument.
The state capitol grounds also hosts the California Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial and two Civil War Veterans Memorials. The Gold Star Families monument will be the first to honor military families. It's hoped construction on the monument can begin by the end of 2023.
“I'm always humbled by the recognition that veterans like myself received,” said Mathis, himself a combat veteran, who's the Assembly Republican Whip. “However ask any service member and they'll tell you that their heroes are their families and those who served alongside them but never made it home.”
The title of Gold Star Family is reserved for families of military members who have died in the line of duty. The history of Gold Star Families began in the U.S. Shortly after World War I.
During that war, the custom began of people hanging a service flag displaying a blue star for every living family member in the military in their windows and a gold star for those who died.
Others who helped sponsor Mathis' bill were Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, Assemblyman James Ramon, D-Highland, and Assemblyman Randy Voepel, R-Santee.
“I'm beyond grateful to my collegues, Assemblyman Ken Cooley, Assemblyman Heath Flora, Assemblyman James Ramos and Assemblyman Randy Voepel for joint-authoring this bill and for their leadership on this issue,” Mathis said.
“This is for those in every war who fell to be honored,” said Voepel, a Vietnam veteran.
The Gold Star Families Act received support from the American Legion, AMVETS, California State Commanders Veterans Council and the Military Officers Association of American-California Council of Chapters.
“It is important that California remembers and honors the men and women of our military who gave their lives to defend our freedoms,” Legislative Advocate Dana Nichol said. “It is also important to honor the families who lost loved ones in war. The proposed memorial will provide hope and healing to those grieving the loss of their children, siblings, parents and spouses.”