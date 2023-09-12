State Assemblyman Devon Mathis, R-Porterville, announced on Friday the opening of applications for the Small Agricultural Business Drought and Flood Relief Grant Program.
Established in 2022 the program provides support to California's agricultural industry which has been struggling to recover from the devastating effects of extreme weather.
In 2022, the program received $75 million in initial funding to provide support to agricultural businesses affected by drought. The Legislature then added an extra $20 million in the state budget to expand the program to offer relief to businesses devastated by flooding. As the assemblyman of a rural District that has recently suffered from both flooding & droughts, Mathis said he knows how important the funding will be for agriculture communities.
“Agricultural communities are the backbone of California’s economies and our Ag industry has faced widespread challenges these past few years,” said Mathis. “Crippling inflation, combined with an unnecessarily burdensome regulatory process, have compounded the hardships facing Ag communities, already struggling from widespread droughts and floods. This funding offers essential support to our farmers and ranchers so they can continue to hold up our state’s economy.”
The Small Agricultural Business Drought and Flood Relief Grant Program is now open for applications. The program offers direct grants that can range anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000 in order to assist small agricultural businesses affected by recent droughts and floods.
Interested farmers are encouraged to review their eligibility and apply by visiting the official website: CADroughtFloodRelief.com