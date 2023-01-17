VISALIA – This wasn't a random act of violence.This was a specific targeted act of violence.
Those were the words Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a 1 p.m. Press Conference at the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Headquarters as he addressed Monday morning’s heinous massacre in Goshen which left six people dead, including a 16 year-old young mother, her 10-month old son, and a 72-year-old grandmother.
Boudreaux began with an overview of the incident. TCSO was dispatched at 3:38 a.m. Monday to 6800 Harvest Road in Goshen and said people calling in believed it was an active shooter in progress.
When deputies arrived seven minutes later, they found two victims dead in the street, a third in a doorway, and multiple victims inside and outside of the home.
The dead include Rosa Parraz, 72; Alissa Parraz, 16; Nycholas Parraz, 10 months; Marcos Parraz, 19; Eladio Parraz, 52 and Jennifer Analla, 49.
“We believe the 16 year old teenage mother, and her small infant were fleeing – actually running from the scene,” Boudreaux said.
Since then, he said, through forensics, they have learned the shooter stood over the top of the teen and fired rounds into her head.
“The 10-month old infant also suffered from the same attack,” Boudreaux said. “None of this was by accident. It was deliberate, intentional and horrific.”
Boudreaux also said there are three surviving victims from what he said he'is calling a massacre. He also said detectives are currently searching for two suspects, and potentially a third, going off a hypothesis from law enforcement, in an escaped vehicle.
“It is very clear that this family was a target and that there were drug associations involved as well as drug investigation in this home,” Boudreaux said. “But let me make this very clear – not all these people in this home are gang members and not all these people in this home are drug dealers. The 16 year old female is an innocent victim. The grandmother inside appears to be an innocent victim. And definitely the 10 month-old child was an innocent victim.”
Boudreaux then shared some history, including a compliance check on January 3.
“This is a known home to our department. This is where gang activity has routinely occurred in the past,” he said
During a compliance check, deputies saw shell casings in the front yard. When asked if they could go in and search , they declined so they obtained a search warrant.
Boudreaux said Eladio Parraz, who was already on felony convictions, was in possession of ammunition, felony possession of a firearm, felony possession of a short-barrel rifle, felony possession of an assault weapon, a loaded weapon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
“He unfortunately was able to bail out four days later,” Boudreaux said. “That’s how I am able to say that this is gang-related activity.
“I have also been quoted to say this is a cartel-like execution. Make no mistake, I am not saying that this is a cartel but also be clear I am not eliminating that possibility,” Boudreaux said. “These people were clearly shot in the head and they were also shot in places that the shooter would know that quick death would occur.”
They don't know, he said, if it's a gang-affiliated shooting, a cartel affiliation or a combination of the two.
“But what we can tell you is that the manner in which this has occurred is one of the two if not combined,” he said.
Boudreaux also said detectives and investigators have been working 24 hours a day and they have collected hundreds of items of evidence, and expect more items of evidence to be collected.
“As of this press conference, detectives are still canvassing the area, looking for surveillance video and asking for the public's help,” he said and stressed the importance of residences and businesses near the area to look at, save, and report any video surveillance between 3 and 5 a.m. Monday.
The Sheriff also commended and thanked the law enforcement community for helping and supporting him and said he has received numerous calls within hours from AFT, FBI, Homeland Security, DEA, Dept. of Justice, CA Dept. of Corrections, and more, offering resources and assistance.
Joshua Jackson, acting special agent in charge of San Francisco Field Division ATF, which directs, reduces and solves violent crimes talked about a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the individuals involved in the Goshen home homicides.
Boudreaux then mentioned autopsies started Tuesday and are expected to be completed by Friday.
“I want to reassure you, I know a lot – but there’s a lot I can’t tell you,” he said. “I can tell you that there is a great deal of amount of work that is going into the intelligence side of this investigation.”
Boudreaux also stressed a few times that some information he needs to hold.
“They are watching too,” he said, referring to the suspects. “When we put this information out, they want to know what we know
"What I will tell them is we know a lot.”
Boudreaux said he anticipates there will be arrests – but can’t say if it will be in a week or a month or when. But, what he can say is they will be methodical, accurate, and precise. And they will make sure that when they make the arrests, those people will be held for justice.
“Again to the community. This was not a random act of violence. This was a very specific targeted act of violence,” he said.
Boudreaux answered several questions, occasionally answering he knows a lot, but can't answer that particular question.
When asked why the family was targeted, he said it was a great question, and he knew the answer as to why they were targeted but can't answer.
“We do have cartel in the central valley, in Tulare county,” he said to another question. “Cartels are here.”
Boudreaux said he wasn't identifying nor pointing a finger to any one cartel but what took place is very much what they have seen in the past when it comes to an execution.
“I have to be very careful and cautious because they are watching what is happening today as well,” Boudreaux said.
He then answered the massacre was shocking not only to the 3,000 people in the community of Goshen but to everyone.
“It’s shocking for the nation, not only is it shocking for a small farming community for something like this to take place, it’s shocking to our county, it’s shocking for our state. It’s shocking that we live in a community where this type of danger exists,” he said.”Going in and massacre-ing an entire family goes above and beyond.”
And that is why, he said, he continues to focus on the high level, gang-style execution and cartel execution.
“This is not the normal. Not the normal for us, not the normal for the state of California,” he said. “It was methodical, well planned out, factual, executed quickly. From time of phone-call till we arrived was a very short amount of time and by then they were long gone.”
Though no one can say it's 100-percent, his hopes to capture the people responsible.
“I have high hopes. Of what I’ve been briefed on and seen and the amount of energy and effort going into this by local agencies and counterparts, I am very confident we will have arrests,” he said.
"But there will be no rush, they will go slow and they will make sure they do the right thing."