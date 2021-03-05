Tulare County residents and workers who are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and have been unable to secure an appointment elsewhere can now get vaccinated at the county’s mass vaccination clinic at Tulare's International Agri-Center.
Those eligible can visit My Turn at: https://myturn.ca.gov/ to sign up, or call 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.
As more vaccine supply has been allocated to the county, Tulare County Public Health is offering a massive drive-thru vaccination clinic on Tuesday, March 9, at the International Agri-Center. Anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education and childcare, food and agriculture, and all residents ages 65 and older who have not been able to secure a vaccination appointment elsewhere can make an appointment to get vaccinated at this clinic on Tuesday.
“With this increase in allocation, we urge all our eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses, open schools, and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”
The health department stated It remains extremely important residents who are vaccinated continue to maintain safety precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including wearing a mask and social distancing. It's imperative to also not participating in social gatherings of any kind, the health department stated. Residents must always wear a face mask or covering while in environments where physical distancing isn't possible and while in public settings, the health department added.
For more information about COVID-19, visit www.tchhsa.org/ncov and www.covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov