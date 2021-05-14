In a letter to those in the Burton School District, district superintendent Sergio Mendoza stated staff and students would continue to be required to wear masks while the are campus.
“BSD will continue to require the use of masks on all school campuses by all staff and students, regardless of their vaccine status, for the time being,” Mendoza wrote.
Despite the guidelines set by the Centers For Disease Control on Thursday stating fully vaccinated people don't have to wear a mask in most indoor and outdoor settings, Mendoza also wrote: “The most recent TCPHD (TulareCounty Public Health Department) guidelines clearly state that we must wear masks. California Department of Public Health (CDPH), TCPHD,and Cal-OSHA also still require social distancing and the use of masks. BSD will continue to work with all public health agencies and update our policies appropriately and communicate them out.”