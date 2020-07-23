At Tuesday night's meeting of the Porterville City Council, the Council unanimously approved an Urgency Ordinance to require the use of facial coverings pursuant to state guidelines. Although there was some push back from the public about being required to wear a facial covering while out in public, the consensus among the dais was that, in order to keep the community safe, facial coverings needed to be mandated.
At their previous meeting on July 7, the Council ordered City Staff to create an Urgent Ordinance for facial coverings within the city limits. Once the ordinance was in front of the Council on Tuesday, City Attorney Julia Lew explained that areas covered by the ordinance included direct enforcement of state guidelines for facial coverings, and enforcements within businesses.
Before the Council discussed the ordinance with each other, a public hearing was opened to receive feedback from the community. Brock Neeley was the first to speak, and he stated that ABC (Alcohol Beverage Control) enforcement has already been in the county, citing businesses for being open and pulling alcohol permits if needed. Sherry Carr also submitted a comment to the Council in favor of the ordinance stating that wearing a mask is the best protection for people right now.
While Carr and Neeley spoke in favor of the ordinance, several community members bluntly stated their opposition. Greg Shelton said that he hopes that people will take it upon themselves to take a more general approach to facial coverings and that enforcement doesn't seem appropriate. Daniel Ortega said that it should be the residents of Porterville making this decision and not the City Council. Johnathan Pain echoed Ortega's comment and stated it should be left up to individuals whether they want to wear a mask or not.
Ron Turner begged the question that if virologists have to wear full suits to protect themselves while they study the virus, what good is a mask going to do for people. Turner also stated that masks are ineffective and can be detrimental. Daniel Roads stated that it would be fiscally irresponsible of the Council to mandate the wearing of a mask in public, and questioned the legality of the ordinance. Roads also said that it would be a violation of personal freedom to be mandated to wear a mask in public. Richard Witt expressed his disappointment in the Council for the consideration of enforcing facial coverings and that it hasn't been 100 percent proven that masks help keep people safe from COVID-19. Witt also said that the numbers being reported regarding the total number of cases in the County were fake.
Last to comment during the hearing was Stacy Doyle. Doyle explained the dangers of wearing a facial covering to the Council and stated that cloth masks are ineffective against COVID-19.
When the Council brought the item back for discussion amongst the dais, Council member Milt Stowe stated that he believes masks should be worn in public, and that there is enough proof that masks are effective in battling COVID-19. Council member Virginia Gurrola stated that the city is pushing for “aggressive education” for the public regarding the facial covering guidelines provided by state and local officials.
“None of us want to mandate anything,” said Gurrola. “People should wear the mask, and the state has the guidances and also allow for exemptions if you can't wear the mask. Certainly we don’t want people to wear the mask if they have health issues and it would cause more problems for them, so there's allowances for that. We are really pushing for an aggressive education effort to educate individuals. We want to educate individuals about wearing the mask. I wear the mask to protect those around me.”
Gurrola asked both Fire Chief Dave LaPere and Police Chief Eric Kroutil if their personnel was wearing masks when responding to calls for help from the public. LaPere stated that fire personnel's protocol is to wear masks at all times right now. Kroutil echoed LaPere and said that his officers were wearing masks when responding to calls form the public as well.
Council member Daniel Penaloza stated that, with the hospital at near capacity from COVID-19 cases, wearing a mask can make a difference.
“A mask, when you look at the studies, it can make a difference in sharing bacterial and viral infection,” said Penaloza. “It does provide, with COVID-19, some protection. Is it perfect? I wouldn't say its perfect, but it does provide an extra protective layer. I think that we should take the caution to protect each other and protect our community. If our decision today, and by me voting in favor, will save at least one life, then it warrants that, for me, to do this. I would just state that, for me, it's an important role that we have our responsibility to protect the community so, for me, this is a way of doing that.”
Vice Mayor Monte Reyes stated that as long as the Executive Order is in place, the city should try to follow order as close as possible.
“No matter what side of this argument you are on, none of as a community are going to overcome this until we are all on the same page with it,” said Reyes.
Mayor Martha Flores said that COVID is really impacting the health industry, especially health workers, and that the hospital has asked the Council to encourage residents to wear facial coverings more often to help slow the increase of COVID-19. She also stated that the ordinance was for the overall well being and safety of the community.
When asked how the ordinance would be enforced, Lew stated that administrative citations would be given. Administrative citations are similar to warnings and carry no fines with them. Lew stated that the Porterville Police Department would be the department enforcing the ordinance. Lew also stated that while citations can be handed out, citing people was not the intention of the ordinance.
Kroutil added to the conversation to say that his department has created educational flyers that they can pass out, and will have some extra masks available to those that really need the,. He also stated that giving out administrative citations for not wearing a facial covering in public would be a low priority for the Porterville Police Department.
“It will be considered one of the lower priority services that we provide, and all of our contacts will be characterized as time permits,” said Kroutil. “If our officers are on something, and almost everything else that they do is probably for most people a higher priority call, then they will be dealing with that. They won't be dealing with masks if there is some kind of criminal activity occurring that they could be handling instead.”
Stowe rounded out the conversation by stating that people just need to be respectful to one another when out in public, and to wear facial coverings while out and about.
“The bottom line is just be respectful of others,” said Stowe. “That's what it comes down to, just be respectful. If you don't like masks and you have to go inside a public building, just put it on and walk out. Just be respectful.”