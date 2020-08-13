While virtually everyone in the area has gotten used to wearing a face covering — whether they like it or not — the etiquette of how to wear a face mask remains an issue.
Throughout the community people can still be seen wearing face coverings — but not completely covering their mouth and nose.There have also been complaints of employees at businesses who aren't wearing their face coverings properly.
It's also been reported those who prepare and serve food at businesses such as fast food places aren't wearing their face covering properly as well.
While it can be uncomfortable, face coverings need to cover the mouth and nose. COVID-19 can spread up to 26 feet through droplets.
It's especially important for those who don't show symptoms to wear a face covering as they could unknowingly be spreading the virus.
And even though masks can be uncomfortable it's also noted the front of the face covering shouldn't be touched while wearing it. Adjusting it contaminates the surface.
The Porterville City Council on July 21 approved an ordinance mandating face coverings be worn in accordance with the California Department of Health's guidelines for the use of face coverings. Information on that guidance can be found at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx.
Face coverings are required in any indoor public space; when waiting in line; when using public transportation or ride-sharing; at work when near others or moving through common areas; and when outdoors when unable to stay six feet apart from others.