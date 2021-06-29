Visitors and vendors entering Sierra View Medical Center facilities are still required to wear masks and observe mandatory COVID-19 safety precautions in alignment with the latest safety measures issued by the California Department of Public Health.
While California largely reopened on June 15, hospitals in the state are held to different standards by law.
MASK GUIDELINES
The California Department of Public Health aligns with the Centers for Disease Controlto issue guidance for mask-wearing for individuals in spaces such as public transit, schools, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and health care settings. Details of the guidance can be found by visiting www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx. Currently, the guidance continues to require mask-wearing inside of hospitals and health care facilities by employees and visitors.
“Although some businesses and other venues are operating without requiring face masks for visitors and vendors, Sierra View Medical Center remains mandated by the state and federal government to require the use of masks in all health care settings and long term care facilities,” said Sierra View’s Chief Nursing Officer, Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP. “As a result, we remind all community members seeking to enter any area of the hospital or outpatient locations to please bring a face mask when visiting.”
If visitors don't have a face mask, one will be provided. For a list of all Sierra View facilities, visit www.sierra-view.com/locations. For additional visitor information, visit www.sierra-view.com/visitors.
“We are doing everything we can to keep our patients and community safe. We ask that you please become informed and help spread the word about Sierra View’s safety guidelines,” said Infection Prevention Registered Nurse, Elvia Gutierrez, RN.
Those who have been vaccinated still need to wear a mask at all Sierra View facilities.
For those who still need to become vaccinated, local resources include:
Sierra View-Imperial Ambulance Community Vaccination Clinic: Operates Thursdays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., at Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 900 W Olive Ave, Porterville 93257. Visit www.sierra-view.com/COVIDvaccines for more information. For Spanish, visit www.sierra-view.com/vacunasCOVID.
MyTurn: Appointments are available and can be scheduled by visiting myturn.ca.gov
Tulare County Vaccine Locator: covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/index.cfm/covid-19-vaccine
Those who have any concerns about masking requirements or COVID-19 vaccinations can contact Sierra View Marketing, 559-791-3922 or marketing@sierra-view.com.
For the latest information about mask requirements visit CDPH’s website regarding guidance for face coverings: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx.