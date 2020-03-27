Sierra View Medical Center recently honored several individuals at its annual awards program. Two prestigious awards were presented to Pete Martinez, who was named as the 2019 Employee of the Year, and Gary Wilbur, who was named as the 2019 Leader of the Year.
Martinez, is an IT Systems Engineer. He joined the SVMC IT Department in 2016 as a Technical Specialist and moved to his current role as Systems Engineer in 2018.
His primary focus is to build, maintain and troubleshoot all of SVMC’s technology integrations and interfaces. This position requires a deep knowledge and understanding of various systems, protocols and data sets where Martinez has excelled in all areas.
“Pete continually exemplifies accountability in completing quality work in a timeframe that he commits to, and has integrity in handling the vast amount of sensitive information in order to complete tasks,” said Scott Cheney, SVMC Director of Information Technology. “Recently, Pete took on a large project that presented several road blocks, but Pete devised a plan that saved our organization money. The way he handled this particular project and all of his work for that matter, embodied our organization’s values of accountability, integrity and collaboration.”
Wilbur is the Administrative Director of General Services. He joined SVMC more than 19 years ago starting as a Facilities Project Manager, and moving to the role of Manager of Infrastructure and the Director of Information Technology and Project Management before entering his current role as Administrative Director of General Services.
“Mr. Wilbur epitomizes the very best of Sierra View Medical Center, and his value to our healthcare institution is unmatched,” said Ron Wheaton, Vice President of Physician Recruitment and Professional Services. “He has been front and center in many of the initiatives that are moving Sierra View Medical Center forward into the next 20 years and beyond.”
Wilbur has been tasked with several high magnitude and complex projects such as restructuring the Information Technology Department, EVS, Facilities, and Project Management for greater efficiencies; Lead facility master planning and expansion to meet the Seismic Compliance of Senate Bill 1953; and he oversaw numerous facility projects while maintaining a seven-figure budget.