Farmers Insurance agent Ismael Maduena-Martinez has been named to the national insurer’s Presidents Council, the company recently announced. Membership in the President’s Council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top one percent of agents and district managers.
“A heartfelt congratulations to Ismael Maduena-Martinez on being selected as a member of President’s Council, the most prestigious achievement club at Farmers Insurance,” said Kirk Parker, Farmers Insurance Territory Executive. “Ismael’s exemplary work has shown that he is among the most elite agents in the country. On behalf of Farmers, I want to acknowledge and thank Ismael for all his efforts that make a difference for our customers and our organization.”
The elite group of agents and district managers who make up Presidents Council are leaders in their communities, mentors to other agents and district managers, and considered to be exemplary business owners. They were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their excellence in providing best in class service, their consistent top-ranked business performance and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization. As members of the President’s Council, Maduena-Martinez and his fellow Council members will serve as direct liaisons with their peers across the country and act as an important sounding board to the leadership of the national insurer.
“It truly is an honor to be named to Presidents Council,” said Maduena-Martinez. “I look forward to sharing my experience and knowledge with the Farmers leadership and working with my fellow agents across the country to provide the organization with our insights.”