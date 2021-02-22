Granite Hills High School's Gisela Marroquin and Sequoia Middle School's Libby Sophia Sanders were the winners of the Alta Mira Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution American History Essay Contest.
Sanders won in the division for fifth through eighth graders and Marroquin won in the high school division. The students wrote essays during the fall of 2020.
This year's topic for the fifth through eighth grade division was the Boston Massacre in 1770 as last year was its 250th anniversary. The instructions for research for the essay were to “Imagine you are living in Boston and after witnessing the event of March 5, describe your family's discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing Colonists against the British and Parliament.” Students wrote an essay between 300 and 1,000 words depending on grade level and had to provide an accurate title page and bibliography.
Five Porterville Unified School District high school students participated in the contest. Each school chose one senior to participate in the contest for their citizenship qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Two letters of recommendation, grades, extracurricular activities, service in the community, future plans and goals and a description of why the students exhibited the citizenship qualities required were requirements to participate in the contest.
Students had two hours to write an essay no longer than 550 words on “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It” with the question: “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?”
The Alta Mira Chapter stated it regretted not being able to hold its normal public presentation of students and families with essays being read and awards being presented. Award packets have been delivered to each schools which will decide how to honor its students.