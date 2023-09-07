On Wednesday, Marisa Wood, a public school teacher, announced her candidacy again for Congress to challenge Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in the 2024 election.
The Democrat also challenged the Republican McCarthy in the 2022 election. Wood stated she two decades of service to the Bakersfield community and a strong background in working with children. She added she's determined to bring positive change to the families of the 20th Congressional District, which includes Springville and the Sequoia National Forest.
From healthcare accessibility to economic opportunities, Wood said she has a comprehensive vision for the future, fostering a thriving community where every voice is heard and everyone can succeed. In contrast, McCarthy's track record raises serious concerns about his credibility, accountability, and commitment to the constituents in his district, Wood stated.
She added McCarthy has failed to address the pressing needs of women, families, and all those struggling in the 20th district. Wood stated she firmly believes prioritizing quality education and providing comprehensive support for parents, students, and teachers is the key to building a prosperous and equitable community.
Wood stated she intends to engage with the community by listening attentively to their experiences, concerns, and aspirations. Her campaign will be driven by a grassroots approach, emphasizing inclusivity, transparency, and accountability, she said. She said she aims to usher in a new era of progress, empowerment, and equality for California's 20th Congressional District residents.
McCarthy easily defeated Wood in the 2022 election receiving 67.2 percent of the vote to Wood's 32.8 percent.