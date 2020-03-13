One of the busiest times of the year has been severely impacted by the coronavirus, COVID-19, as the city of Porterville has canceled two upcoming major events.
Major events for this weekend have also been canceled or postponed. The Man Alive Conference scheduled for Saturday at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled for this fall.
In addition the Porterville Breakfast Lions Brewfest scheduled for Saturday at the site of the Ed Flory Porterville Veterans Building has been postponed.
The California Collegiate Livestock Show scheduled for today and Saturday at the Porterville Fairgrounds has also been canceled.
The monthly Porterville Men’s Agri-Business Luncheon scheduled for Thursday, March 19 at the Veterans Building has also been canceled.
Two popular events for the community in the spring have been canceled — the Youth Fishing Derby scheduled for March 21 at Murry Park and KidsFest scheduled for March 28 at the Porterville Sports Complex.
“All non-essential services provided by Porterville Parks & Leisure will be suspended until further notice,” the department said in a released statement. “This includes recreation activities, special events, and sports leagues that were scheduled to occur during the month of March.”
This includes the arena soccer league which has been going on, but now has been suspended.
“Porterville Parks & Leisure will continue to be in regular contact with health officials, including the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), concerning the appropriate practices and will review future programs that might be impacted as more information becomes available.” the department added in the statement. “While this decision comes with an abundance of caution, we take the health and safety of our community very seriously. Our staff will communicate with current sports league participants and all those scheduled to participate in upcoming community events for plans of the next steps.”
The department stated refunds for special event wristbands for the Fishing Derby and the Kids Fest will be provided on an ongoing basis at its office at 15 E Thurman.
While the Fishing Derby has been canceled, City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore it’s unknown if KidsFest can be rescheduled.
“We just can’t guarantee that,” Moore said. “We’ll do everything we can to get it back onto the calendar. But there’s just so many unknowns.”
Those who have questions regarding suspended activities, can visit http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/ for complete details, contact the office at (559) 791-7695, or email parks_leisure@ci.porterville.ca.us.
The Lindsay Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will go on as scheduled on Saturday. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Lindsay Veterans Memorial Building with dinner at 6.
The awards presentation will follow the dinner.There will also be a silent auction and drawings. Tickets can be purchased for $35 from the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce or by calling (559) 333-1994.
Late Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order with guidelines essentially calling for all unnecessary gatherings to be avoided.
On Thursday, Newsom said those guidelines would likely expand beyond March. The guidelines apply to all sporting events, concerts and even smaller social gatherings in places where people can’t remain six feet apart.
The guidelines weren’t extended to Disneyland, but the park announced it would be closed beginning Saturday through the end of the month. The guidelines haven’t been extended to casinos. Eagle Mountain Casino was still open on Thursday.
The guidelines aren’t an official ban — Newsom said California’s legal authority is limited. But the guidelines will definitely impact if local organizations will have to postpone many events that are scheduled during a busy time of year.
Events that could be impacted in the future include: The Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival March 28 through April 4, which culminates with many events including the parade on April 4; the Easter Egg Hunt on April 10 at Veterans Park; the Jackass Mail Run and Porterville Iris Festival on April 18; the SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival on April 19; and the Sierra Springville Rodeo April 24 through 26.
TULE
RIVER RESERVATION
A resident of the Tule River Reservation came into contact with the patient who tested positive for the coronavirus, Tule River Tribal Council Chairman Neil Peyron stated in a video posted on Facebook earlier this morning.
In the video Peyron stated it was falsely reported a Tule River Reservation resident had contacted the coronavirus. “This is not entirely correct,” said Peyron in the video.
Peyron stated the resident came into contact with the patient who was at Sierra View Medical Center who tested positive for the coronavirus. Peyron said the resident was transported back to the hospital and all precautions will be taken, including if the resident needs to be quarantined.
Peyron added all non-essential offices at the Tule River Reservation will be closed until further notice, including the Justice Center, but the Public Safety Department remains open.
Peyron’s video is available here: