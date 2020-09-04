Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux issued a a mandatory evacuation order for Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive, the area above Camp Nelson. The Castle Fire is headed in the direction of those communities. Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat and Mountain Air were also under an evacuation warning. Pier Point was also added to the areas under an evacuation warning.
The warning isn't a mandatory evacuation order, but does mean there's a potential threat to life and property. And the message to Friday to those who needed additional time to evacuate or those who have pets and livestock were informed was they “should leave now.”
A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Gate 2 at Porterville College's Jamison Stadium. While the evacuation point had been suspended for lack of use, the Red Cross is prepared to have it there if needed.
Those needing assistance can call the Red Cross, 1-800-Red-Cross.