Around 1230 a.m. Wednesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area of Avenue 188 and Road 240 in Strathmore due to multiple callers reporting hearing gunshots and someone calling for help.
When Deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been shot multiple times. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or send anonymous information by text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call 1-800-TIPNOW.