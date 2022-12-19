On December 18, 2022, an officer with the Porterville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for reckless driving and multiple vehicle code violations. The vehicle yielded in front of the Porterville Police Department and the driver of the vehicle, Randy Montecinos, exited and began walking toward the lobby doors of the police department.
The officer told Montecinos to stop, however, he refused to comply. Officers attempted to detain Montecinos, however, he violently resisted arrest. During the altercation, Montecinos advised officers he had a firearm and stated he wanted to be killed. Montecinos raised his shirt and displayed what appeared to be a firearm tucked into his waistband.
Negotiations commenced, however, Montecinos refused to surrender peacefully and comply with orders. A Porterville Police K9 was utilized to assist with the arrest to limit risk to involved officers. Montecinos was arrested without further incident. The firearm was determined to be a CO2 pistol. During the arrest, an officer sustained injury to his hand which required medical attention.
Montecinos was arrested for Brandishing an Imitation Firearm and Assault on Officers Resulting in Injury. After receiving medical attention, Montecinos was booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility.