Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to the area of Ave 112, between Road 200 and Road 204, near Plainview for an armed robbery.
When they arrived, the victim told Deputies he’d been working in the orchard, when two men came up, armed with a gun, and demanded his wallet and cell phone.
The suspects then took off. The victim wasn't hurt.
Detectives took over the investigation on Tuesday night.
Those who have any information are asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.