A man at Sierra View Medical Center believed to potentially have the coronavirus tested negative for the virus, hospital officials stated on Thursday.
Dr. Jeff Hudson, DNP, RN, the vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive at Sierra View, stated the hospital learned from the experience and will continue to follow all protocol when it comes to dealing with coronavirus. Hudson also stressed the hospital will continue to limit the number of those who come to Sierra View.
“We don't want lots of people coming to the hospital,” Hudson said.
Hudson was limited on what he could say about the man who was screened for coronavirus. He said in the process of of the man entering the hospital on Wednesday, he was questioned and it was determined there was the potential he could have the coronavirus.
He said hospital staff worked with the public health department and the man was isolated. He said the man was screened for coronavirus and the testing showed he didn't have the virus. The man was then discharged from the hospital.
Hudson stressed all Centers for Disease Control protocol was following in screening the man. “We no longer have a suspected patient or any patient with coronavirus on or premises,” Hudson said.
Hudson stressed 80 percent of all coronavirus cases can be treated at home. He said the 20 percent of coronavirus cases that are more serious are largely due to people with underlying medical issues such as COPD, congestive heart failure, diabetes or those who need dialysis.
That was the case with the first person in California who died from coronavirus, who contacted the coronavirus on a cruise ship, which led Governor Gavin Newsom to declare of state emergency.
But Hudson said his main goal is to keep the community informed. “We don't want to panic our community,” he said. “This is not about panic. This is about screening people properly.”
With that in mind, the hospital will continue to question people who enter the hospital about the possibility if they've come into contact with the coronavirus in any way. Hudson said this will be done all all the entrances, including the hospital's main entrance, the entrance to the emergency room, medical office and at the hospital's Urgent Care.
He said those visiting the hospital will be limited to two visitors per patient. He added only one person will be allowed to be with a patient in emergency care. “We just can't have people wandering about in the organization,” Hudson said.
Hudson also stressed those who have the common cold or flu SHOULD NOT come to the hospital. “We don't want you in the hospital,” he said.
He also said if you suspect you have symptoms of the coronavirus you SHOULD NOT come to the hospital. Hudson said the hospital is doing everything to protect its staff, patients and the community and to avoid losing a “large chunk” of its staff who could treat those with more serious medical conditions. He added if any staff had to be quarantined they would have to be quarantined for 14 days.
Hudson stressed those who suspect they have symptoms of the coronavirus should call their physician and they SHOULD NOT go to their physician's office or any medical clinic.
He said if you don't have a doctor you can call the hospital. He also said those who feel they must have medical treatment can call Emergency Medical Services.
But if someone insists on coming to Sierra View, Hudson said they should give the hospital as much advance notice as possible.