A man suspected of possession of a stolen vehicle and violating his parole has been arrested.
Roger Taylor, 33 of Porterville, was arrested.
At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Porterville Police Detectives observed Taylor driving a previously reported stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of West San Lucia Avenue. Taylor parked the vehicle at a residence and was contacted and arrested without incident.
Taylor was found to be on active Parole and a Parole Violation was issued. The vehicle was recovered and towed from the scene.
Taylor was transported to and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Parole Violation. He's being held without bail.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation are encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook or Instagram page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.