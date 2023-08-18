A man suspected of possession a loaded firearm and being under the influence iof a controlled substance was arrested.
John Mathew Chance, 50, was arrested.
At about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday a Porterville Police Officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Worth Avenue and Crestview Street. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the driver, Chance, was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver license.
He was also found to have an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Chance was arrested without incident.
During the course of the investigation, a loaded Ruger Blackhawk 357 magnum revolver was located in the bed of Chance’s vehicle, along with his wallet and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine. Chance was evaluated and determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
The firearm was registered to a deceased subject and wasn't stolen. Chance remained in custody and was booked into the South County Detention Facility and was being held in lieu of $15,000.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.