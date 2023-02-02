A man suspected of possessing child pornography has been arrested.
Steven Daniel Jones, 63 of Poplar, was arrested.
After receiving information from the Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task force, Porterville Police Detectives conducted an investigation into Jones for potentially being in possession of child pornography. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives obtained evidence indicating Jones had downloaded pornographic images and/or videos of children under the age of 18 at the time he was residing in Porterville. Based off of this investigation, an arrest warrant for Jones was obtained for the crime of possession of child pornography and a search warrant was obtained for Jones’ current residence located in the 14000 block of Imperial Road in Poplar.
On Wednesday at about noon, Jones was contacted in the front yard of his residence and taken into custody without incident. Porterville Police Detectives served the search warrant at Jones’ residence where they collected a variety of electronic devices for further investigation.
Jones was later booked at the South County Detention Facility. He's being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Anybody with any information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department General Investigations Unit, (559) 782-7400.